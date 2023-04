Careers at OpenAI

Jobs departments All teams (36) All teams (roles across multiple teams) (2) Applied AI Engineering (9) Applied AI Partnership Research (1) Applied AI Product (1) Applied AI Research (1) Code Generation (1) Go To Market (1) Human Data (1) Human Resources (2) IT (3) Policy Research (2) Programs (1) Research Acceleration (3) Scaling (3) Security (2) Technical Finance (1) Trust & Safety (1) Workplace (1)