A customized, always-improving superassistant for every member of your team.

  Advanced models & analysis

    Generate better code, craft emails, analyze data, and anything else your team needs with our most powerful models.

  Customized for your team

    Collaborate by creating and sharing GPTs—custom versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases, departments, or proprietary datasets.

  Secured for your workplace

    Get a dedicated workspace for your team with admin controls, team management, and stringent security. We never train on your data or conversations.

ChatGPT cuts through the noise to provide relevant, real-time information from the web for ideation and research.

Build custom versions of ChatGPT for almost any area of expertise—with specific instructions, knowledge and capabilities—and publish for others to use.

12.2%

more tasks completed

25.1%

faster task completion

40%

higher quality work

Source: Harvard Business School. Employees at Boston Consulting Group given access to GPT-4 compared to peers without access.

"Sourcegraph uses ChatGPT in almost every part of our business from financial modeling for pricing and packaging to internal and external communications to board prep to recruiting and note taking, it's accelerated everything we do allowing us to execute at a high level."
Connor O'Brien, VP of GTM Strategy & Operations, Sourcegraph
"As a company at the forefront of innovation in insurance, Vouch's teams require agility and precision, and ChatGPT Team has become an indispensable tool for many on our team. With ChatGPT, we're making decisions faster, and with a level of detail that was previously impossible."
Sam Hodges, CEO and co-founder, Vouch

  GPT-4, with 32k context

  Latest DALL·E 3 model for image generation

  Advanced Data Analysis

  Browsing, for up-to-date information from the web

  Image and voice input & output

  Create customized GPTs

  Share GPTs and chats with your workspace

  Admin console

  Dedicated workspace

  Bulk member management

  Admin roles

  We never train on your business data or conversations

80% of Fortune 500 companies have employees already using ChatGPT for work.*

*Percentage of Fortune 500 companies with registered ChatGPT consumer accounts, as determined by analyzing accounts associated with corporate email domains.