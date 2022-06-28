Skip to main content

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our vision for the future of AGI

Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence—AI systems that are generally smarter than humans—benefits all of humanity.
Planning For AGI And Beyond

We are building safe and beneficial AGI, but will also consider our mission fulfilled if our work aids others to achieve this outcome.

Our work

Research

We research generative models and how to align them with human values.
Products

Our API platform offers our latest models and guides for safety best practices.
Careers at OpenAI

Developing safe and beneficial AI requires people from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds.

Our structure

We are governed by a nonprofit and our unique capped-profit model drives our commitment to safety. This means that as AI becomes more powerful, we can redistribute profits from our work to maximize the social and economic benefits of AI technology.
