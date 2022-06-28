Our vision for the future of AGI
Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence—AI systems that are generally smarter than humans—benefits all of humanity.
We are building safe and beneficial AGI, but will also consider our mission fulfilled if our work aids others to achieve this outcome.
Our work
Research
We research generative models and how to align them with human values.
Products
Our API platform offers our latest models and guides for safety best practices.
Careers at OpenAI
Developing safe and beneficial AI requires people from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds.
Our structure
We are governed by a nonprofit and our unique capped-profit model drives our commitment to safety. This means that as AI becomes more powerful, we can redistribute profits from our work to maximize the social and economic benefits of AI technology.