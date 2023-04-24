Brand guidelines

Language
API
If you are an active API customer with shipped product built on GPT-4, ChatGPT API, or DALL·E, we encourage you to draw from the following language and assets when describing our technologies and your relationship with OpenAI.
OpenAI. When mentioning our company in your press materials, we ask that you identify OpenAI as an AI research and deployment company. OpenAI’s mission is to create safe and powerful AI that benefits all of humanity.
Powered by GPT-4. GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced AI system,[^ai-system] offers broad general knowledge and domain expertise, can follow complex instructions in natural language and solve difficult problems with accuracy.
Powered by ChatGPT API. Products powered by ChatGPT API are built on the same groundbreaking technology as ChatGPT, the industry-leading natural-language AI system from OpenAI.
Powered by DALL·E API. OpenAI’s DALL·E API system generates unique images and art from text descriptions, combining concepts and styles in creative and inspiring ways.
Powered by Embeddings. OpenAI’s Embeddings is a set of models that can convert text into a numerical form.
Powered by Whisper. OpenAI’s Whisper is a model that converts audio into text.
Please draw from the following language to accurately describe your company or product’s development on or with OpenAI APIs.
- Meowlytics powered by GPT-4
- Powered by
- Built on
- Built with
- Developed on
- Developed with
- MeowlyticsGPT
- Meowlytics with GPT-4
- Meowlytics AI by OpenAI
- ChatGPT-powered Meowlytics
Notifying users. If your product closely resembles an OpenAI product (such as ChatGPT), please include a prominent, clear statement indicating that your product is independently developed and not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by OpenAI.
Plugins
When referring to plugins, please use the term “plugin” rather than other names. Your company or product name should appear first, followed by OpenAI or the model. Please do not lead with OpenAI or the OpenAI model name.
- BarkBytes plugin for ChatGPT
- BarkBytes ChatGPT plugin
- BarkBytes plugin for OpenAI
- BarkBytes plugin compatible with ChatGPT
- BarkBytes plugin works with ChatGPT
- BarkBytes plugin integrated with ChatGPT
Models
We encourage using the proper model names or date-based versions of models when referring to OpenAI models.
- Do refer to the appropriate model names: GPT-3, GPT-4, ChatGPT API, DALL·E API
- Do refer to date-based versions of models if needed: GPT-4 Mar 14 version
- Do use OpenAI technologies when referring generally to OpenAI models
- Don’t use model names incorrectly: Chat GPT, ChatGPT4, GPTChat
- Don’t use the model classes: Ada, Babbage, Curie, Davinci, GPT-3.5-turbo
- Don’t use specific names: text-davinci-003
- Don’t use OpenAI in place of a specific model name
Non-partnerships
OpenAI has official partnerships and specific language about these partnerships, as well as non-partnership language guidance. If you are not an official partner, please don’t use “collaborated with,” “worked with,” or “partnered with,” in any form.
- Pawtopia is building with OpenAI
- The Pawtopia product was developed with GPT-4
- Pawtopia collaborated with OpenAI
- Pawtopia worked with OpenAI
- Pawtopia partnered with OpenAI
Content attribution
If publishing text or images generated by an OpenAI model, you are not required to attribute. However, if you’d like to, we encourage you to use the language below.
- Written with ChatGPT
- Caption written with ChatGPT
- Created with DALL·E
- Image created with DALL·E
- Written by ChatGPT
- Caption written by ChatGPT
- Created by DALL·E
- Image created by DALL·E
Assets
Logos
Press releases
If your announcement, blog, or other communications go beyond the cases outlined above, or if you have questions about our guidelines, we encourage you to reach out to OpenAI’s Partner Communications team at partnercomms@openai.com.
Usage terms
The term “Marks” includes anything we use to identify our goods or services, including our names, logos, icons, and design elements. By using our Marks, you agree that we own them and that any goodwill generated by your use benefits us. Your permission to use our Marks is limited in the following ways:
- You can only use our Marks as allowed by these brand guidelines.
- The permission we grant is non-exclusive (we can give it to others) and non-transferrable (you cannot transfer it).
- We may update the guide, and you must follow changes within a reasonable time.
- We can review your use of our Marks and require changes if needed.
- We may terminate your permission to use our Marks at any time, and you must stop using them promptly.
Please ensure your app follows all OpenAI usage policies. If your project leverages the GPT-4 or ChatGPT API, you may choose to say in the app description that it is “Powered by GPT-4” in the description and/or “Powered by ChatGPT API” as applicable (guidance outlined above). We do not permit model names in app titles because there is concern that it confuses end users and it also triggers our enforcement mechanisms. It’s important to identify the GPT-4 (or DALL·E API) model specifically, as opposed to just referencing GPT.
Contact
For legal inquiries, please contact legal@openai.com.
For everything else, including requesting permission to use our logos, questions about these guidelines, or if your communications go beyond the cases outlined above, please contact partnercomms@openai.com.