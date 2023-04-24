Brand guidelines

If you are an active API customer with shipped product built on GPT-4, ChatGPT API, or DALL·E, we encourage you to draw from the following language and assets when describing our technologies and your relationship with OpenAI.

OpenAI. When mentioning our company in your press materials, we ask that you identify OpenAI as an AI research and deployment company. OpenAI’s mission is to create safe and powerful AI that benefits all of humanity.

Powered by GPT-4. GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced AI system,[^ai-system] offers broad general knowledge and domain expertise, can follow complex instructions in natural language and solve difficult problems with accuracy.

Powered by ChatGPT API. Products powered by ChatGPT API are built on the same groundbreaking technology as ChatGPT, the industry-leading natural-language AI system from OpenAI.

Powered by DALL·E API. OpenAI’s DALL·E API system generates unique images and art from text descriptions, combining concepts and styles in creative and inspiring ways.

Powered by Embeddings. OpenAI’s Embeddings is a set of models that can convert text into a numerical form.

﻿Powered by Whisper. OpenAI’s Whisper is a model that converts audio into text.

