Customer stories

Explore how our diverse network of customers is using our technology to advance their goals.
Filter and sort
Be My Eyes
Be My Eyes uses GPT-4 to transform visual accessibility.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley wealth management deploys GPT-4 to organize its vast knowledge base.
Stripe
Stripe leverages GPT-4 to streamline user experience and combat fraud.
Government of Iceland
How Iceland is using GPT-4 to preserve its language.
Khan Academy
Khan Academy explores the potential for GPT-4 in a limited pilot program.
Duolingo
GPT-4 deepens the conversation on Duolingo.
Yabble
Using GPT-3 to deliver fast, nuanced insights from customer feedback.
Waymark
Fine-tuning GPT-3 to power and scale done-for-you video creation.
Inworld AI
Using GPT-3 to create the next generation of AI-powered characters.
