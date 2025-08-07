Skip to main content
Log in
Switch to
ChatGPT
(opens in a new window)
Sora
(opens in a new window)
API Platform
(opens in a new window)
Research
Safety
For Business
For Developers
ChatGPT
Sora
Stories
Company
News
Research
Back to main menu
Research Index
Research Overview
Research Residency
Latest Advancements
GPT-5
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini
GPT-4.5
OpenAI o1
GPT-4o
Sora
Safety
Back to main menu
Safety Approach
Security & Privacy
For Business
Back to main menu
Business Overview
Solutions
ChatGPT Pricing
API Pricing
Contact Sales
For Developers
Back to main menu
API Platform
API Pricing
Codex
Open Models
Community
(opens in a new window)
ChatGPT
Back to main menu
Explore ChatGPT
Team
Enterprise
Education
Pricing
Download
(opens in a new window)
Sora
Back to main menu
Sora Overview
Features
Pricing
Help Center
(opens in a new window)
Sora Log in
(opens in a new window)
Stories
Company
Back to main menu
About Us
Our Charter
Careers
Brand Guidelines
News
Log in
OpenAI
August 7, 2025
ChatGPT
GPT-5: First Look
Share