Privacy policy

To the extent provided for by law and subject to applicable exceptions, California residents have the following privacy rights in relation to their Personal Information:

The right to know information about our processing of your Personal Information, including the specific pieces of Personal Information that we have collected from you;

The right to request deletion of your Personal Information;

The right to correct your Personal Information; and

The right to be free from discrimination relating to the exercise of any of your privacy rights.

We don’t sell or share Personal Information as defined by the California Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act. We also don’t process sensitive personal information for the purposes of inferring characteristics about a consumer.

Exercising Your Rights. California residents can exercise their CCPA privacy rights by sending their request to dsar@openai.com.

Verification. In order to protect your Personal Information from unauthorized access, change, or deletion, we may require you to verify your credentials before you can submit a request to know, correct, or delete Personal Information. If you do not have an account with us, or if we suspect fraudulent or malicious activity, we may ask you to provide additional Personal Information and proof of residency for verification. If we cannot verify your identity, we will not provide, correct, or delete your Personal Information.

Authorized Agents. you may submit a rights request through an authorized agent. If you do so, the agent must present signed written permission to act on your behalf and you may also be required to independently verify your identity and submit proof of your residency with us. Authorized agent requests can be submitted to dsar@openai.com.