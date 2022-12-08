Skip to main content

The development of AI must be carried out with a knowledge of and respect for the perspectives and experiences that represent the full spectrum of humanity.

Core values

Audacious
We make bold bets and aren't afraid to go against established norms.

Thoughtful
We thoroughly consider the consequences of our work and welcome diversity of thought.

Unpretentious
We’re not deterred by the “boring work” and not motivated to prove we have the best ideas.

Impact-driven
We’re a company of builders who care deeply about real-world implications and applications.

Collaborative
Our biggest advances grow from work done across multiple teams.

Growth-oriented
We believe in the power of feedback and encourage a mindset of continuous learning and growth.

Benefits

We know that well-being is at the center of everyday life. Our comprehensive benefits package supports you where you are, so you can take care of what matters today while confidently planning for the future.

    For employees

    • Health, dental, and vision insurance
    • Mental healthcare support and services
    • Commuter benefits
    • 401(k) with generous matching
    • Domestic conference budget for each employee
    Life & family

    • Flexible working hours
    • 20 weeks paid parental leave
    • Life and AD&D insurance
    • Fertility treatment and family planning coverage
    • Flexible spending account for healthcare and dependent care
    Culture & development

    • Annual learning & development stipend
    • Employee resource groups
    • Team-driven celebrations and events
    • Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner
    • Freshly baked cookies

OpenAI Residency

OpenAI Residency is a six-month program which offers a pathway to a full-time role at OpenAI for researchers and engineers who don’t currently focus on artificial intelligence.
Life at OpenAI

I believe that my colleagues recognize the importance of what they’re building and genuinely care about the outcomes—this wasn’t necessarily the case with previous technological breakthroughs.

Anna MakanjuPublic Policy at OpenAI

