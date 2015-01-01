About the team

Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.

About the role

We are looking for a Customer Success Manager to collaborate directly with our ChatGPT Enterprise product customers. You are crucial to the success of these companies and will be instrumental in driving adoption and value of this product, ultimately responsible for understanding our customer’s needs and delivering an excellent experience. You will collaborate closely with the Sales, Product, Marketing and Engineering teams.

This role is based in London, United Kingdom. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week.

In this role, you will:

Effectively partner with a broad range of customer accounts, focusing on delivering consistent, high-quality engagement and ensuring success for companies of all industries and sizes.

Conduct efficient, targeted, and impactful consultations, identifying key customer needs and tailoring solutions to their business goals; in turn driving adoption, maturity and growth.

Develop and refine scalable enablement programs, including building champions, adopting a "train the trainer" approach for customer education, and various 1:many assets and programs.

Collaborate effectively with the Sales, Product, and Engineering teams to streamline customer experiences and product enhancements, particularly by identifying trends across customers.

Analyze customer feedback and engagement data, using insights to drive continuous improvement in our customer success methodologies.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in a customer success or related role, adept at managing customer relationships across diverse, global organizations, with a preference for those experienced in technical enterprise products.

Are skilled in employing a consultative approach, with a proven ability to quickly understand and address diverse customer needs.

Bring a proven track record of delivering clear, measurable outcomes for customers.

Exhibit exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, capable of engaging effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.

Demonstrate a strong ability to identify trends and implement data-driven strategies for customer engagement and retention.

Are enthusiastic about innovating in the customer success space, particularly in applying scalable strategies.

Possess a collaborative and adaptive mindset, able to work seamlessly with various teams and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Are personally dedicated to the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI UK Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes competitive salary, generous equity and benefits.

Private medical insurance covering 100% of premiums for employees and their dependents

Pension plan with 4% employer contribution

52 weeks maternity leave and 20 weeks parental leave

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (£1,200 per year)

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.