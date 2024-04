About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About the role

Our ChatGPT Enterprise Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.

Our EDU Account Director will specialize in working with education institutions and companies as they adopt OpenAI’s products. For example, this individual will focus on helping support universities K-12 institutions as they evaluate and adopt ChatGPT Enterprise for their administrators, faculty and students.

You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll represent OpenAI as a thought leader in AI, and partner with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their AI journeys. ChatGPT Enterprise (launched Aug’23) is being rapidly adopted by companies around the world, and we’re looking for tenured Account Directors to join our team and continue to bring both new customers onto the product, and expand existing ones.

This role is based in (San Francisco, CA OR New York, NY OR Washington, D.C.). We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you'll:

Lead our enterprise prospects’ journeys from consideration to purchase

Partner with Account Associates, Solutions Engineering and Customer Success to build and execute complex customer evaluations, demos, and pilots

Forecast your pipeline and targets on a weekly basis

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

Selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service at a product-led growth company

Experience selling into education institutions

Achieving revenue targets >$1M per year for more than 6 years

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Reporting on customer success activities

You might thrive in this role if you:

• Are customer-centric. You are motivated to deeply understand your customer’s priorities and help them achieve their vision for using our models to improve their internal productivity and AI strategy. You build strong relationships with executives and professionals across functions and serve as a trusted advisor.

• Have a passion for or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence. You embrace the opportunity to help deploy our technology in a way that benefits humanity. You’re excited to educate our customers on AI and how to plan for the future.

• Are a builder. You are excited to impact how our company operates and scales. Your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision.

• Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

• Are a strategist. You deeply understand go to market best practices and raise the bar for our organization. You think and plan forward on the order of years and bring internal and external stakeholders along with your strategy.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

290,000 $290K • Offers Equity USD