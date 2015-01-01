Language models
Multiple models, each with different capabilities and price points. Prices are per 1,000 tokens. You can think of tokens as pieces of words, where 1,000 tokens is about 750 words. This paragraph is 35 tokens.
GPT-4
With broad general knowledge and domain expertise, GPT-4 can follow complex instructions in natural language and solve difficult problems with accuracy.
|Model
|Prompt
|Completion
|8K context
|$0.03 / 1K tokens
|$0.06 / 1K tokens
|32K context
|$0.06 / 1K tokens
|$0.12 / 1K tokens
Chat
ChatGPT models are optimized for dialogue. The performance of gpt-3.5-turbo is on par with Instruct Davinci.
|Model
|Usage
|gpt-3.5-turbo
|$0.002 / 1K tokens
InstructGPT
Instruct models are optimized to follow single-turn instructions. Ada is the fastest model, while Davinci is the most powerful.
AdaFastest$0.0004 / 1K tokens
Babbage$0.0005 / 1K tokens
Curie$0.0020 / 1K tokens
DavinciMost powerful$0.0200 / 1K tokens
Fine-tuning models
Create your own custom models by fine-tuning our base models with your training data. Once you fine-tune a model, you’ll be billed only for the tokens you use in requests to that model.
|Model
|Training
|Usage
|Ada
|$0.0004 / 1K tokens
|$0.0016 / 1K tokens
|Babbage
|$0.0006 / 1K tokens
|$0.0024 / 1K tokens
|Curie
|$0.0030 / 1K tokens
|$0.0120 / 1K tokens
|Davinci
|$0.0300 / 1K tokens
|$0.1200 / 1K tokens
Embedding models
Build advanced search, clustering, topic modeling, and classification functionality with our embeddings offering.
|Model
|Usage
|Ada
|$0.0004 / 1K tokens
Other models
Image models
Build DALL·E directly into your apps to generate and edit novel images and art. Our image models offer three tiers of resolution for flexibility.
|Resolution
|Price
|1024×1024
|$0.020 / image
|512×512
|$0.018 / image
|256×256
|$0.016 / image
Audio models
Whisper can transcribe speech into text and translate many languages into English.
|Model
|Usage
|Whisper
|$0.006 / minute (rounded to the nearest second)
Usage quotas
When you sign up, you’ll be granted an initial spend limit, or quota, and we’ll increase that limit over time as you build a track record with your application. If you need more tokens, you can always request a quota increase.
Simple and flexible
Start for free
Start experimenting with $5 in free credit that can be used during your first 3 months.
Pay as you go
To keep things simple and flexible, pay only for the resources you use.
Choose your model
Use the right model for the job. We offer a spectrum of capabilities and price points.