Skip to main content

Pricing

Simple and flexible. Only pay for what you use.

Aerial shot of two people sitting in black armchairs around a round red table, one holding a smartphone while sitting cross-legged, another sitting cross-legged

Language models

Multiple models, each with different capabilities and price points. Prices are per 1,000 tokens. You can think of tokens as pieces of words, where 1,000 tokens is about 750 words. This paragraph is 35 tokens.

GPT-4

With broad general knowledge and domain expertise, GPT-4 can follow complex instructions in natural language and solve difficult problems with accuracy.
Learn more
ModelPromptCompletion
8K context$0.03 / 1K tokens$0.06 / 1K tokens
32K context$0.06 / 1K tokens$0.12 / 1K tokens

Chat

ChatGPT models are optimized for dialogue. The performance of gpt-3.5-turbo is on par with Instruct Davinci.
Learn more about ChatGPT
ModelUsage
gpt-3.5-turbo$0.002 / 1K tokens

InstructGPT

Instruct models are optimized to follow single-turn instructions. Ada is the fastest model, while Davinci is the most powerful.
Learn more

  • Ada

    Fastest
    $0.0004 / 1K tokens

  • Babbage

    $0.0005 / 1K tokens

  • Curie

    $0.0020 / 1K tokens

  • Davinci

    Most powerful
    $0.0200 / 1K tokens

Fine-tuning models

Create your own custom models by fine-tuning our base models with your training data. Once you fine-tune a model, you’ll be billed only for the tokens you use in requests to that model.
Learn more about fine-tuning
ModelTrainingUsage
Ada$0.0004 / 1K tokens$0.0016 / 1K tokens
Babbage$0.0006 / 1K tokens$0.0024 / 1K tokens
Curie$0.0030 / 1K tokens$0.0120 / 1K tokens
Davinci$0.0300 / 1K tokens$0.1200 / 1K tokens

Embedding models

Build advanced search, clustering, topic modeling, and classification functionality with our embeddings offering.
Learn more about embeddings
ModelUsage
Ada$0.0004 / 1K tokens

Other models

Image models

Build DALL·E directly into your apps to generate and edit novel images and art. Our image models offer three tiers of resolution for flexibility.
Learn more
ResolutionPrice
1024×1024$0.020 / image
512×512$0.018 / image
256×256$0.016 / image

Audio models

Whisper can transcribe speech into text and translate many languages into English.
Learn more about Whisper
ModelUsage
Whisper$0.006 / minute (rounded to the nearest second)

Usage quotas

When you sign up, you’ll be granted an initial spend limit, or quota, and we’ll increase that limit over time as you build a track record with your application. If you need more tokens, you can always request a quota increase.
Request quota increase

Simple and flexible

Start for free
Start experimenting with $5 in free credit that can be used during your first 3 months.

Pay as you go
To keep things simple and flexible, pay only for the resources you use.

Choose your model
Use the right model for the job. We offer a spectrum of capabilities and price points.

Built with OpenAI

View all customer stories
  • Notion
  • Ironclad

Research

Product

Safety

Company

OpenAI © 2015 – 2023Terms & policiesPrivacy policy

Social