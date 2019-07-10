A focus on safety
AI technology comes with tremendous benefits, along with serious risk of misuse. Our Charter guides every aspect of our work to ensure that we prioritize the development of safe and beneficial AI.
Forecasting potential misuses of language models for disinformation campaigns and how to reduce riskJanuary 11, 2023
Best practices for deploying language modelsJune 2, 2022
Lessons learned on language model safety and misuseMarch 3, 2022
Why responsible AI development needs cooperation on safetyJuly 10, 2019
Safety in practice
We develop risk mitigation tools, best practices for responsible use, and monitor our platforms for misuse.