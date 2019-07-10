Skip to main content

Developing safe & responsible AI

Artificial general intelligence has the potential to benefit nearly every aspect of our lives—so it must be developed and deployed responsibly.

Aerial shot of San Francisco

AI systems are becoming a part of everyday life. The key is to ensure that these machines are aligned with human intentions and values.

Mira MuratiChief Technology Officer at OpenAI

A focus on safety

AI technology comes with tremendous benefits, along with serious risk of misuse. Our Charter guides every aspect of our work to ensure that we prioritize the development of safe and beneficial AI.
People sitting in a warmly lit library working on laptops at long tables

Sharing our expertise

We collaborate with industry leaders and policymakers to ensure that AI systems are developed in a trustworthy manner.

This technology will profoundly transform how we live. There is still time to guide its trajectory, limit abuse, and secure the most broadly beneficial outcomes.

Anna MakanjuHead of Public Policy at OpenAI
Two people sitting together on a couch in a sunlit room, talking over their laptops

Safety in practice

We develop risk mitigation tools, best practices for responsible use, and monitor our platforms for misuse.

View product safety standards

Research

Product

Safety

Company

OpenAI © 2015 – 2023Terms & policiesPrivacy policy

Social