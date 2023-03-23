We’ve recently updated our usage policies to be clearer and more specific.





We want everyone to use our tools safely and responsibly. That’s why we’ve created usage policies that apply to all users of OpenAI’s models, tools, and services. By following them, you’ll ensure that our technology is used for good.

If we discover that your product or usage doesn’t follow these policies, we may ask you to make necessary changes. Repeated or serious violations may result in further action, including suspending or terminating your account.

Our policies may change as we learn more about use and abuse of our models.

