Red teaming[^red] is an integral part of our iterative deployment process. Over the past few years, our red teaming efforts have grown from a focus on internal adversarial testing at OpenAI, to working with a cohort of external experts[^expert] to help develop domain specific taxonomies of risk and evaluating possibly harmful capabilities in new systems. You can read more about our prior red teaming efforts, including our past work with external experts, on models such as DALL·E 2 and GPT-4.[^risk]

Today, we are launching a more formal effort to build on these earlier foundations, and deepen and broaden our collaborations with outside experts in order to make our models safer. Working with individual experts, research institutions, and civil society organizations is an important part of our process. We see this work as a complement to externally specified governance practices, such as third party audits.

The OpenAI Red Teaming Network is a community of trusted and experienced experts that can help to inform our risk assessment and mitigation efforts more broadly, rather than one-off engagements and selection processes prior to major model deployments. Members of the network will be called upon based on their expertise to help red team at various stages of the model and product development lifecycle. Not every member will be involved with each new model or product, and time contributions will be determined with each individual member, which could be as few as 5–10 hours in one year.

Outside of red teaming campaigns commissioned by OpenAI, members will have the opportunity to engage with each other on general red teaming practices and findings. The goal is to enable more diverse and continuous input, and make red teaming a more iterative process. This network complements other collaborative AI safety opportunities including our Researcher Access Program and open-source evaluations.

