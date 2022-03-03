Lessons learned on language model safety and misuse

Many aspects of language models’ risks and impacts remain hard to measure and therefore hard to monitor, minimize, and disclose in an accountable way. We have made active use of existing academic benchmarks for language model evaluation and are eager to continue building on external work, but we have also have found that existing benchmark datasets are often not reflective of the safety and misuse risks we see in practice.[^footnote-5]

Such limitations reflect the fact that academic datasets are seldom created for the explicit purpose of informing production use of language models, and do not benefit from the experience gained from deploying such models at scale. As a result, we’ve been developing new evaluation datasets and frameworks for measuring the safety of our models, which we plan to release soon. Specifically, we have developed new evaluation metrics for measuring toxicity in model outputs and have also developed in-house classifiers for detecting content that violates our content policy, such as erotic content, hate speech, violence, harassment, and self-harm. Both of these in turn have also been leveraged for improving our pre-training data[^footnote-6]—specifically, by using the classifiers to filter out content and the evaluation metrics to measure the effects of dataset interventions.

Reliably classifying individual model outputs along various dimensions is difficult, and measuring their social impact at the scale of the OpenAI API is even harder. We have conducted several internal studies in order to build an institutional muscle for such measurement, but these have often raised more questions than answers.

We are particularly interested in better understanding the economic impact of our models and the distribution of those impacts. We have good reason to believe that the labor market impacts from the deployment of current models may be significant in absolute terms already, and that they will grow as the capabilities and reach of our models grow. We have learned of a variety of local effects to date, including massive productivity improvements on existing tasks performed by individuals like copywriting and summarization (sometimes contributing to job displacement and creation), as well as cases where the API unlocked new applications that were previously infeasible, such as synthesis of large-scale qualitative feedback. But we lack a good understanding of the net effects.

We believe that it is important for those developing and deploying powerful AI technologies to address both the positive and negative effects of their work head-on. We discuss some steps in that direction in the concluding section of this post.

