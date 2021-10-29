OpenAI Residency

The program is ideal for researchers specializing in fields outside of deep learning like mathematics, physics, or neuroscience, and exceptionally talented software engineers who seek to transition into Research positions in the field of AI.



Residents leverage their existing experience to work on real AI problems with our Research teams, receiving a full salary during the program. We value excellence from various educational backgrounds, including self-taught individuals, and encourage diverse applicants to reflect the human experience in our work.

As a Resident, you’ll collaborate with machine learning experts to develop cutting-edge AI systems, achieving new levels of performance and advancing your team’s research goals.

