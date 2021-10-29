Skip to main content

OpenAI Residency

Our 6-month program is a bridge for brilliant technical researchers from diverse fields to transition into AI.

About the program

OpenAI Residency is designed to help bridge the knowledge gap for exceptional researchers and engineers in other fields to gain the critical skills and knowledge to transition their careers into the AI & ML space.

This program is an excellent way for people who are curious, passionate, and skilled to sharpen their focus on AI and machine learning—and to help us invent the future.

Sam AltmanCEO of OpenAI
Who we’re looking for

The program is ideal for researchers specializing in fields outside of deep learning like mathematics, physics, or neuroscience, and exceptionally talented software engineers who seek to transition into Research positions in the field of AI. 

Residents leverage their existing experience to work on real AI problems with our Research teams, receiving a full salary during the program. We value excellence from various educational backgrounds, including self-taught individuals, and encourage diverse applicants to reflect the human experience in our work.

As a Resident, you’ll collaborate with machine learning experts to develop cutting-edge AI systems, achieving new levels of performance and advancing your team’s research goals.

OpenAI Residency was more than a program—it was a crucible of growth, blending academic rigor with nurturing mentorship, and teaching me to be bold yet methodical.

Tyna EloundouFormer OpenAI Resident
A leap from biology to AI? OpenAI Residency said ‘yes,’ turning doubts into the most fundamental, impactful, and fun research I’ve ever done.

Dan MossingFormer OpenAI Resident

Resident research