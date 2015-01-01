OpenAI invests in security as we believe it is foundational to our mission. We safeguard computing efforts that advance artificial general intelligence and continuously prepare for emerging security threats.
Compliance
OpenAI complies with GDPR and CCPA. We can execute a Data Processing Agreement if your organization or use case requires it.
The OpenAI API has been evaluated by a third-party security auditor and is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
External auditing
The OpenAI API undergoes annual third-party penetration testing, which identifies security weaknesses before they can be exploited by malicious actors.
Customer requirements
OpenAI has experience helping our customers meet their regulatory, industry and contractual requirements (e.g., HIPAA). Contact us to learn more.
Reporting security issues
OpenAI invites security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts to report security issues via our Bug Bounty Program. The program offers safe harbor for good faith security testing and cash rewards for vulnerabilities based on their severity and impact.
