Announcing OpenAI’s Bug Bounty Program

Our commitment to secure AI
OpenAI’s mission is to create artificial intelligence systems that benefit everyone. To that end, we invest heavily in research and engineering to ensure our AI systems are safe and secure. However, as with any complex technology, we understand that vulnerabilities and flaws can emerge.
We believe that transparency and collaboration are crucial to addressing this reality. That’s why we are inviting the global community of security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts to help us identify and address vulnerabilities in our systems. We are excited to build on our coordinated disclosure commitments by offering incentives for qualifying vulnerability information. Your expertise and vigilance will have a direct impact on keeping our systems and users secure.
Introducing the Bug Bounty Program
The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program is a way for us to recognize and reward the valuable insights of security researchers who contribute to keeping our technology and company secure. We invite you to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws you discover in our systems. By sharing your findings, you will play a crucial role in making our technology safer for everyone.
We have partnered with Bugcrowd, a leading bug bounty platform, to manage the submission and reward process, which is designed to ensure a streamlined experience for all participants. Detailed guidelines and rules for participation can be found on our Bug Bounty Program page.
Incentives and rewards
To incentivize testing and as a token of our appreciation, we will be offering cash rewards based on the severity and impact of the reported issues. Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries. We recognize the importance of your contributions and are committed to acknowledging your efforts.
Staying secure together
At OpenAI, we recognize the critical importance of security and view it as a collaborative effort. We invite the security research community to participate in our Bug Bounty Program.
Interested in contributing further? We’re hiring—explore open security roles on our careers page. Join us in ensuring that the frontier of technology is secure.