API data usage policies

The OpenAI API processes user prompts and completions, as well as training data submitted to fine-tune models via the Files endpoint. We refer to this data as API data.

By default, OpenAI will not use data submitted by customers via our API to train OpenAI models or improve OpenAI’s service offering. Data submitted by the user for fine-tuning will only be used to fine-tune the customer's model. However, OpenAI will allow users to opt-in to share their data to improve model performance. Sharing your data will ensure that future iterations of the model improve for your use cases. Data submitted to the API prior to March 1, 2023 (the effective date of this change) may have been used for improvements if the customer had not previously opted out of sharing data.

OpenAI retains API data for 30 days for abuse and misuse monitoring purposes. A limited number of authorized OpenAI employees, as well as specialized third-party contractors that are subject to confidentiality and security obligations, can access this data solely to investigate and verify suspected abuse. OpenAI may still have content classifiers flag when data is suspected to contain platform abuse. Data submitted by the user through the Files endpoint, for instance to fine-tune a model, is retained until the user deletes the file.

Note that this data policy does not apply to OpenAI's Non-API consumer services like ChatGPT or DALL·E Labs. You can learn more about these policies in our data usage for consumer services FAQ.

