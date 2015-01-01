GPT-4 can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities.
GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative than ever before. It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.
GPT-4 can accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses.
GPT-4 is capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, allowing for use cases like long form content creation, extended conversations, and document search and analysis.
GPT-4 surpasses ChatGPT in its advanced reasoning capabilities.
GPT-4 outperforms ChatGPT by scoring in higher approximate percentiles among test-takers.
Uniform Bar Exam
ChatGPT
GPT-4
Biology Olympiad
ChatGPT
GPT-4 (with vision)
Following the research path from GPT, GPT-2, and GPT-3, our deep learning approach leverages more data and more computation to create increasingly sophisticated and capable language models.
We spent 6 months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned. GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations.
Safety & alignment
Training with human feedback
We incorporated more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve GPT-4’s behavior. We also worked with over 50 experts for early feedback in domains including AI safety and security.
Continuous improvement from real-world use
We’ve applied lessons from real-world use of our previous models into GPT-4’s safety research and monitoring system. Like ChatGPT, we’ll be updating and improving GPT-4 at a regular cadence as more people use it.
GPT-4-assisted safety research
GPT-4’s advanced reasoning and instruction-following capabilities expedited our safety work. We used GPT-4 to help create training data for model fine-tuning and iterate on classifiers across training, evaluations, and monitoring.
Built with GPT-4
We’ve collaborated with organizations building innovative products with GPT-4.
DuolingoGPT-4 deepens the conversation on Duolingo.
Be My EyesBe My Eyes uses GPT-4 to transform visual accessibility.
StripeStripe leverages GPT-4 to streamline user experience and combat fraud.
Morgan StanleyMorgan Stanley wealth management deploys GPT-4 to organize its vast knowledge base.
Khan AcademyKhan Academy explores the potential for GPT-4 in a limited pilot program.
Government of IcelandHow Iceland is using GPT-4 to preserve its language.
We’re excited to see how people use GPT-4 as we work towards developing technologies that empower everyone.