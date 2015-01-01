Skip to main content
ChatGPT
for enterprise

Enterprise-grade security & privacy and the most powerful version of ChatGPT yet.

Quick links

Enterprise Security

Protect your company data

  • Customer prompts or data are not used for training models

  • Data encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+)

  • SOC 2 compliant

Enterprise Deploy

Deploy with ease

  • Dedicated admin console and easy bulk member management

  • SSO and Domain Verification

  • Analytics dashboard to understand usage

Enterprise Do More

Do more, faster

  • Unlimited, high-speed access to GPT-4 and Advanced Data Analysis*

  • 128K token context windows for 4x longer inputs and memory

  • Shareable workflow templates for collaboration

  • 2x speed gains* with GPT-4 access

*Actual speed varies depending on utilization of our systems.

Tailor ChatGPT for any type of work

Build custom versions of ChatGPT for almost any area of expertise—with specific instructions, knowledge and capabilities—and publish for others to use.

Use cases for every team

80% of Fortune 500 companies already have employees using ChatGPT for work.*

*Percentage of Fortune 500 companies with registered ChatGPT consumer accounts, as determined by analyzing accounts associated with corporate email domains.

Zapier
“Half of all Zapier employees are now leveraging AI in their work. ChatGPT Enterprise lets us work with sensitive data due to the enhanced security and privacy controls.”
Mike KnoopHead of Zapier AI
PwC
“ChatGPT Enterprise allows us to continue to be a pioneer in AI while helping our people and clients benefit from productivity and new growth opportunities associated with AI in a responsible way.”
Kevin EllisChair & Senior Partner at PwC UK
What’s included with Enterprise

  • Unlimited, high speed access to GPT-4 and tools like DALL·E, Browsing, Advanced Data Analysis, and more

  • Expanded context window for longer inputs

  • SAML SSO

  • No training on your data & custom data retention windows

  • Admin controls, domain verification, and analytics

  • Priority support & ongoing account management

  • Dedicated onboarding assistance

