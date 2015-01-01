About DALL·E 3
DALL·E 3 is now in research preview, and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October, via the API and in Labs later this fall.
Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL·E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide.
Even with the same prompt, DALL·E 3 delivers significant improvements over DALL·E 2.
DALL·E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets you use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of your prompts. Just ask ChatGPT what you want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph.
DALL·E 3 in ChatGPT
When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALL·E 3 that bring your idea to life. If you like a particular image, but it’s not quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words.
DALL·E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in early October. As with DALL·E 2, the images you create with DALL·E 3 are yours to use and you don't need our permission to reprint, sell or merchandise them.
A focus on safety
Preventing harmful generations
Internal testing
Creative control
DALL·E 3 is designed to decline requests that ask for an image in the style of a living artist. Creators can now also opt their images out from training of our future image generation models.
Credits
Core Research and Execution
Gabriel Goh, James Betker, Li Jing, Aditya Ramesh
Research Contributors—Primary
Tim Brooks, Jianfeng Wang, Lindsey Li, Long Ouyang, Juntang Zhuang, Joyce Lee, Prafulla Dhariwal, Casey Chu, Joy Jiao
Research Contributors—Secondary
Jong Wook Kim, Alex Nichol, Yang Song, Lijuan Wang, Tao Xu
Inference Optimization
Connor Holmes, Arash Bakhtiari, Umesh Chand, Zhewei Yao, Samyam Rajbhandari, Yuxiong He
Product—Primary
Yufei Guo, Luke Miller, Joyce Lee, Wesam Manassra, Anton Tananaev, Chester Cho, Rachel Lim, Meenaz Merchant
Product—Secondary
Dave Cummings, Rajeev Nayak, Sriya Santhanam
Safety—Primary
Sandhini Agarwal, Michael Lampe, Katarina Slama, Kim Malfacini, Bilva Chandra, Ashyana-Jasmine Kachra, Rosie Campbell, Florencia Leoni Aleman, Madelaine Boyd, Shengli Hu, Johannes Heidecke
Safety—Secondary
Lama Ahmad, Chelsea Carlson, Henry Head, Andrea Vallone, CJ Weinmann, Lilian Weng
Communications
Alex Baker-Whitcomb, Ryan Biddy, Ruby Chen, Thomas Degry, Niko Felix, Elie Georges, Lindsey Held, Chad Nelson, Kendra Rimbach, Natalie Summers, Justin Wang, Hannah Wong, Kayla Wood
Legal and Public Policy
Che Chang, Jason Kwon, Fred von Lohmann, Ashley Pantuliano, David Robinson, Tom Rubin, Thomas Stasi
Special Thanks
Alec Radford, Mark Chen, Katie Mayer, Misha Bilenko, Mikhail Parakhin, Bob McGrew, Mira Murati, Greg Brockman, Sam Altman