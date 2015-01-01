Skip to main content

GPT

GPT-4 is OpenAI’s most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses.

With broad general knowledge and domain expertise, GPT-4 can follow complex instructions in natural language and solve difficult problems with accuracy.

Andrew is free from 11 am to 3 pm, Joanne is free from noon to 2 pm and then 3:30 pm to 5 pm. Hannah is available at noon for half an hour, and then 4 pm to 6 pm. What are some options for start times for a 30 minute meeting for Andrew, Hannah, and Joanne?
DALL·E

DALL·E is an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language.

DALL·E 2 can create original, realistic images and art from a text description. It can combine concepts, attributes, and styles.

An astronaut riding a horse in photorealistic style.
  • DALL·E 2 generation for “An astronaut riding a horse in outer space in a photorealistic style”
  • DALL·E 2 generation for “An astronaut riding a horse in outer space in a photorealistic style”
  • DALL·E 2 generation for “An astronaut riding a horse in outer space in a photorealistic style”
  • DALL·E 2 generation for “An astronaut riding a horse in outer space in a photorealistic style”
  • DALL·E 2 generation for “An astronaut riding a horse in outer space in a photorealistic style”

Whisper

Whisper is a versatile speech recognition model that can transcribe, identify, and translate multiple languages.

Whisper can transcribe speech into text and translate many languages into English.

Made for developers

Developers can start building with a just simple API call.
openai.Completion.create(
  model="text-davinci-003",
  prompt="Make a list of astronomical observatories:"
)

Ensuring responsible use of our models

We help developers use best practices and provide tools such as free content filtering, end-user monitoring to prevent misuse, and specialized endpoints to scope API usage.
Close-up of person with a laptop on their lap, talking to a person seated on their right

Built with OpenAI

