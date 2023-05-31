Improving Mathematical Reasoning with Process Supervision

1

I notice that the angle 100 degrees is not a special angle, so I will need to use some trigonometric identities to simplify this expression.

I recall that tan ⁡ θ = sin ⁡ θ cos ⁡ θ \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} tan θ = c o s θ s i n θ ​ and sin ⁡ 2 θ = 2 sin ⁡ θ cos ⁡ θ . \sin 2\theta = 2 \sin \theta \cos \theta. sin 2 θ = 2 sin θ cos θ .

I can use these identities to rewrite the expression as sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ + 4 sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \frac{\sin 100^\circ}{\cos 100^\circ} + 4 \sin 100^\circ. c o s 10 0 ∘ s i n 10 0 ∘ ​ + 4 sin 10 0 ∘ .

I can combine the terms by finding a common denominator of cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \cos 100^\circ. cos 10 0 ∘ .

I get sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ + 4 sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \frac{\sin 100^\circ + 4 \sin 100^\circ \cos 100^\circ}{\cos 100^\circ}. c o s 10 0 ∘ s i n 10 0 ∘ + 4 s i n 10 0 ∘ c o s 10 0 ∘ ​ .

I can simplify the numerator by using the double angle identity again, but in reverse.

I get sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ + 2 sin ⁡ 20 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \frac{\sin 100^\circ + 2 \sin 200^\circ}{\cos 100^\circ}. c o s 10 0 ∘ s i n 10 0 ∘ + 2 s i n 20 0 ∘ ​ .

I notice that 200 degrees is the same as 180 degrees plus 20 degrees, so I can use the sum angle identity for sine.

I get sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ + 2 ( sin ⁡ 18 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 2 0 ∘ + cos ⁡ 18 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 2 0 ∘ ) cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \frac{\sin 100^\circ + 2 (\sin 180^\circ \cos 20^\circ + \cos 180^\circ \sin 20^\circ)}{\cos 100^\circ}. c o s 10 0 ∘ s i n 10 0 ∘ + 2 ( s i n 18 0 ∘ c o s 2 0 ∘ + c o s 18 0 ∘ s i n 2 0 ∘ ) ​ .

I recall that sin ⁡ 18 0 ∘ = 0 \sin 180^\circ = 0 sin 18 0 ∘ = 0 and cos ⁡ 18 0 ∘ = − 1 , \cos 180^\circ = -1, cos 18 0 ∘ = − 1 , so I can simplify further.

I get sin ⁡ 10 0 ∘ − 2 sin ⁡ 2 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 10 0 ∘ . \frac{\sin 100^\circ - 2 \sin 20^\circ}{\cos 100^\circ}. c o s 10 0 ∘ s i n 10 0 ∘ − 2 s i n 2 0 ∘ ​ .

I notice that 100 degrees is the same as 90 degrees plus 10 degrees, so I can use the sum angle identity for sine and cosine.

I get ( sin ⁡ 9 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ + cos ⁡ 9 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ ) − 2 sin ⁡ 2 0 ∘ ( cos ⁡ 9 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ − sin ⁡ 9 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ ) . \frac{(\sin 90^\circ \cos 10^\circ + \cos 90^\circ \sin 10^\circ) - 2 \sin 20^\circ}{(\cos 90^\circ \cos 10^\circ - \sin 90^\circ \sin 10^\circ)}. ( c o s 9 0 ∘ c o s 1 0 ∘ − s i n 9 0 ∘ s i n 1 0 ∘ ) ( s i n 9 0 ∘ c o s 1 0 ∘ + c o s 9 0 ∘ s i n 1 0 ∘ ) − 2 s i n 2 0 ∘ ​ .

I recall that sin ⁡ 9 0 ∘ = 1 \sin 90^\circ = 1 sin 9 0 ∘ = 1 and cos ⁡ 9 0 ∘ = 0 , \cos 90^\circ = 0, cos 9 0 ∘ = 0 , so I can simplify further.

I get cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ − 2 sin ⁡ 2 0 ∘ − sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ . \frac{\cos 10^\circ - 2 \sin 20^\circ}{-\sin 10^\circ}. − s i n 1 0 ∘ c o s 1 0 ∘ − 2 s i n 2 0 ∘ ​ .

I can simplify the sign by multiplying the numerator and denominator by -1.

I get 2 sin ⁡ 2 0 ∘ − cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ . \frac{2 \sin 20^\circ - \cos 10^\circ}{\sin 10^\circ}. s i n 1 0 ∘ 2 s i n 2 0 ∘ − c o s 1 0 ∘ ​ .

I notice that 20 degrees is the same as 30 degrees minus 10 degrees, so I can use the difference angle identity for sine.

I get 2 ( sin ⁡ 3 0 ∘ cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ − cos ⁡ 3 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ ) − cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ . \frac{2 (\sin 30^\circ \cos 10^\circ - \cos 30^\circ \sin 10^\circ) - \cos 10^\circ}{\sin 10^\circ}. s i n 1 0 ∘ 2 ( s i n 3 0 ∘ c o s 1 0 ∘ − c o s 3 0 ∘ s i n 1 0 ∘ ) − c o s 1 0 ∘ ​ .

I recall that sin ⁡ 3 0 ∘ = 1 2 \sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2} sin 3 0 ∘ = 2 1 ​ and cos ⁡ 3 0 ∘ = 3 2 , \cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}, cos 3 0 ∘ = 2 3 ​ ​ , so I can simplify further.

I get cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ − 3 sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ − cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ . \frac{\cos 10^\circ - \sqrt{3} \sin 10^\circ - \cos 10^\circ}{\sin 10^\circ}. s i n 1 0 ∘ c o s 1 0 ∘ − 3 ​ s i n 1 0 ∘ − c o s 1 0 ∘ ​ .

I can cancel out the cos ⁡ 1 0 ∘ \cos 10^\circ cos 1 0 ∘ terms in the numerator.

I get − 3 sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ . \frac{-\sqrt{3} \sin 10^\circ}{\sin 10^\circ}. s i n 1 0 ∘ − 3 ​ s i n 1 0 ∘ ​ .

I can cancel out the sin ⁡ 1 0 ∘ \sin 10^\circ sin 1 0 ∘ terms in the numerator and denominator.

I get − 3 . -\sqrt{3}. − 3 ​ .

