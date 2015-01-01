Researcher Access Program application

We’re interested in supporting researchers using our products to study areas related to the responsible deployment of AI and mitigating associated risks. If you are interested in an opportunity for subsidized access, please provide details about your research use case. We are currently prioritizing research in the areas listed below, but are excited to hear about other research questions.
We encourage applications from early stage researchers in countries supported by our API, and are especially interested in subsidizing work from researchers with limited financial and institutional resources.