Sharing & publication policy

To mitigate the possible risks of AI-generated content, we have set the following policy on permitted sharing.

Posting your own prompts or completions to social media is generally permissible, as is livestreaming your usage or demonstrating our products to groups of people. Please adhere to the following:

Manually review each generation before sharing or while streaming.

Attribute the content to your name or your company.

Indicate that the content is AI-generated in a way no user could reasonably miss or misunderstand.

Do not share content that violates our Content Policy or that may offend others.

If taking audience requests for prompts, use good judgment; do not input prompts that might result in violations of our Content Policy.

If you would like to ensure the OpenAI team is aware of a particular completion, you may email us or use the reporting tools within Playground.