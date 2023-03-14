Earlier this year, Stripe asked 100 employees to do something highly unusual: stop their day jobs and instead, dream up features and functionality for the payment platform using the newest generation of OpenAI’s language learning model, GPT-4. Engineers from teams spanning support, onboarding, risk, and docs considered where Stripe could use artificial intelligence that understands free-form text and images and builds human-like responses, to improve—or alter—a feature or workflow.

“Our mission was to identify products and workflows across Stripe that could be accelerated by large language models and to really understand where LLMs work well today and where they still struggle,” says Eugene Mann, product lead for Stripe’s Applied Machine Learning team. “But just having access to GPT-4 enabled us to realize, ‘Oh, there are all these problems that could be solved with GPT surprisingly well.’ ”

Stripe powers the payments of small and large businesses across the internet. While Stripe builds their ecosystem to support all aspects of the payment process, developers—those building with and integrating Stripe’s software—are their primary users. The more adept Stripe developers get at deploying Stripe, the farther Stripe will spread through the digital payments universe and grow the GDP of the internet.

Stripe had previously been using GPT-3 to help their support team better serve users through tasks like routing issue tickets and summarizing a user’s question.

