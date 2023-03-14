Over the last few years, large language models have fundamentally altered the way companies put knowledge to work, much like the web did a few decades ago. For Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, McMillan breaks it down into three parts. The first part is GPT4’s “extraordinary capability to access, process and synthesize content almost instantaneously.” It’s trained on vast amounts of text on the internet and builds relationships between the words, sentences, concepts, and ideas.



The second part, McMillan says, is Morgan Stanley’s intellectual capital. The company was founded almost 100 years ago and publishes thousands of papers annually covering insights on capital markets, asset classes, industry analysis, and economic regions around the globe. This wealth of knowledge creates a unique internal content repository for Morgan Stanley to process and parse using GPT-4 while also being subject to the firm’s internal controls.



The last part, McMillan says, are its people: Morgan Stanley’s huge team of financial advisors and their expertise in serving clients. They have trained GPT-4 to make the internal chatbot as helpful as possible for Morgan Stanley’s needs. Today, more than 200 employees are querying the system on a daily basis and providing feedback. The focus will always be on getting advisors the insight they need, in the format they need, instantly. McMillan says the effort will also further enrich the relationship between Morgan Stanley advisors and their clients by enabling them to assist more people more quickly.



The wealth management firm is also evaluating additional OpenAI technology with the potential to enhance the insights from advisor notes and streamline follow-up client communications.



“Key to ensuring good client service is our ability to invest at scale in technology,” he continues. “OpenAI is perhaps the best example to date of empowering Morgan Stanley with the marriage of human advice and technology—something to which we are completely committed. This endeavor has been particularly rewarding. The buy-in and engagement across the organization has been impressive.”

