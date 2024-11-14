Rox goes “all in” on OpenAI

Rox ⁠(opens in a new window) is reshaping how sales teams manage and grow revenue. Their platform combines fragmented data into a unified system of record and delivers insights through always-on AI agents swarms powered by OpenAI.

The team behind Rox comes equipped with deep expertise in AI and data integration. Avanika Narayan, co-founder and AI Lead at Rox, drew from her PhD research applying LLMs to enterprise tasks like data wrangling and workflow automation.

“We saw a rich ecosystem of humans interacting and engaging in revenue teams but realized they needed to be grounded in data,” she shared. The result was a three-tiered vision: a system of record, system of workflow, and AI-powered assistance—brought to life using OpenAI’s API.