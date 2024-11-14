Promega's top-down adoption of ChatGPT accelerates manufacturing, sales, and marketing

Promega's manufacturing operations are complex. With the manufacture of 4,000 products, readiness means constant planning in advance. This complexity is multiplied by customer needs for custom specifications.

ChatGPT helps Promega employees anticipate these needs. Kristen Yetter, a General Manager at Promega, uses ChatGPT to forecast equipment replacement timelines and costs. “ChatGPT outlines all the assumptions behind its forecast timelines and costs, which I can then modify,” Yetter explains. “Within minutes, I have a yearly projection of investment needed to replace aging instruments.”

Others have built custom GPTs to amass complex knowledge faster. “I help clients who need to develop custom assay,” says Caitlin Stallings, a research scientist at Promega. “Designing these projects often requires gathering protein specifications from various databases. My custom GPT, which calls public APIs behind the scenes, streamlines this process by fetching all relevant information in seconds with just the protein name.”

Members of Promega’s Quality Assurance team automate customer requests and responses with a custom GPT that integrates with their Power Automate workflow. “With this AI-powered solution, we provide timely, accurate responses to over 250 quality surveys a year,” says Abigail David, Director of Quality Assurance. “The automation reduces internal workload by more than 600 hours annually and delivers key documents, like certifications and quality policies, effortlessly to our customers.”