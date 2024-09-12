Decagon uses a creative combination of OpenAI’s GPT models, which offers flexibility and customization to meet the diverse needs of Decagon’s customers. OpenAI’s platform also helps the Decagon team optimize performance across a range of tasks: “We found that different models have different strengths,” Sreenivas notes.

For example, Decagon fine-tuned GPT-3.5 to rewrite customer queries before they enter retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows. “We tried a bunch of other model configurations, and for customer queries, fine-tuning GPT-3.5 got us the highest performance,” says Sreenivas.

In other workflows, the company uses GPT-4 for complex decision-making tasks, allowing the platform to process API requests and other intricate operations efficiently.

Decagon’s approach ensures that each part of the customer interaction pipeline is supported by the most suitable model for the task, enhancing both speed and accuracy. Says Jesse Zhang, Decagon’s co-founder and CEO, “This allows us to both capture customers' business logic and create all the software surface area around the agent that just wasn't possible before LLMs.”