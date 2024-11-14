Data-driven beauty: How The Estée Lauder Companies unlocks insights with ChatGPT

Over the course of just 10 weeks, the Lab members developed multiple custom GPTs, each with their own purpose and scope.

One of the standout applications created by the GPT Lab is the Fragrance Insights GPT. Developed to help the Fragrance Foresight team extract insights from consumer surveys, the GPT analyzes large consumer survey datasets to uncover trends and preferences, allowing ELC to design products that resonate with different demographics.

“Before, we spent hours manually cleaning and organizing data to uncover insights,” says Yuan Zhan, Director of ELC’s Fragrance Foresight team. “With the Fragrance GPT, we can ask complex questions in plain English, and it combs through the data instantly.”

Lab members also launched the Clinical Trial Data GPT, which quickly extracts insights on skincare product effectiveness—for example, determining the immediate moisturization improvement percentage of a product like Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair serum—from thousands of clinical trial reports with a simple query.

Other GPTs include a Copywriting GPT that is a customized copywriting assistant for various brands, designed to craft detailed, meaningful and on-brand content across platforms, and a Vendor Snapshot Creator GPT that synthesizes essential insights about each vendor, including their profile, ELC’s purchase history, and other relevant details.