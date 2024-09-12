Grab builds smarter maps for Southeast Asia with vision fine-tuning

Grab ⁠(opens in a new window) is a leading food delivery and rideshare company in Southeast Asia, servicing almost 42 million monthly users across eight countries.

With more than 6 million driver-partners registered on the platform and 3.5 billion annual transactions in 2023, Grab’s impact extends beyond ride-hailing and food delivery. Grab turns street-level imagery collected from their drivers into mapping data used to power GrabMaps⁠, a mapping service enabling all of their Southeast Asia operations.

GPT-4o vision fine-tuning enables the service to correctly localize traffic signs and count lane dividers to refine the mapping data. Today, GrabMaps not only supports Grab’s services but also powers enterprises with its location intelligence capabilities.