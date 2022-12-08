Discovering the minutiae of backend systems

I was fortunate to discover programming at a young age and used that as a gateway to explore other topics. In middle school, a friend introduced me to the particular flavor of the BASIC programming language included with Texas Instruments calculators (my code was predictably unmaintainable given a restriction of 27 single-letter variables per program and a heavy reliance on GOTO statements). Nevertheless, we created some simple programs, like text-based adventure games, a chat app for linked calculators, and the usual quadratic formula aide.

Later on, I wrote more complicated programs: a visual helper for illustrating Newton’s method and an orbit calculator for estimating the position of the planets and their moons, which caught the eye of my school’s Linux club. Soon, I was tussling with NDISwrapper trying to get my laptop’s CardBus-based WiFi adapter working and setting my desktop windows ablaze with Compiz! That pattern of discovery via code continued throughout high school and beyond, resulting in my engineering interest today.

