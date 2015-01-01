About the Team

The Physical Security Technology Group at OpenAI, a crucial component of our Corporate Security team. We are dedicated to deploying cutting-edge security technologies to safeguard our people, corporate assets, high-profile employees’ residences, and our events and travel worldwide.

About the Role

As a Physical Security TPM, you'll be instrumental in shaping and enhancing the security landscape for OpenAI. This role demands a proactive approach to identifying and mitigating physical and technical threats through innovative security solutions. As a leader on the Corporate Security team, you’ll be entrusted to provide safety solutions for our corporate campuses and high-profile homes. Additionally, you’ll head our Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) program, ensuring robust defenses against technical surveillance breaches at our corporate campuses and beyond.

We’re looking for someone who has a proven record of working closely with C-suite individuals and their families to custom tailor security improvements that fit both their dynamic threat profile and their lifestyle. We seek a professional that is comfortable working in an environment where discretion and confidentiality are paramount.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. Some international and domestic travel should be expected (<10%). We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week.

In this role, you will:

Design and implement comprehensive physical and technical security measures for corporate offices, residences of high-profile employees, and during company-sponsored travel.

Source and integrate state-of-the-industry security technologies, continually advancing our security infrastructure.

Lead and expand the TSCM program, providing strategic guidance on surveillance threats and countermeasures.

Collaborate closely with the Executive Protection, IT, and Information Security teams to enhance physical security measures for OpenAI’s offices and leadership.

Serve as the primary contact for security concerns of high-profile executives and their families, ensuring their safety and privacy with tailored security solutions.

Manage and refine access control and surveillance systems across various corporate locations.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Extensive experience with advanced physical security technologies, including access control systems, CCTV, alarm systems, and secure communication platforms.

Demonstrated expertise in TSCM, both as a program manager and hands-on technician.

Proven track record of effectively working with C-suite executives and adapting security measures to their dynamic lifestyles and threats.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining attention to detail.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, capable of working discreetly on sensitive security matters.

Are willing to travel domestically and internationally as needed (less than 10%).

#LI-AO1

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$275K • Offers Equity USD