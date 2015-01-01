About the Team

Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.

About The Role

OpenAI is excited to welcome a Customer Success Manager, Scale to our team, focusing on leveraging a pool model to maximize our reach and impact with ChatGPT business products. This role is designed for those who thrive in a fast-paced environment and are passionate about pioneering scalable, consultative customer success strategies in the AI sector. You will play a vital role in driving customer engagement, retention, and satisfaction across a broad range of accounts. This position reports to the Head of Success and is based in our San Francisco HQ. Relocation support is available.

In this role, you will:

Effectively partner with a broad range of customer accounts, focusing on delivering consistent, high-quality engagement and ensuring success for companies of all industries and sizes.

Conduct efficient, targeted, and impactful consultations, identifying key customer needs and tailoring solutions to their business goals; in turn driving adoption, maturity and growth.

Develop and refine scalable enablement programs, including building champions, adopting a "train the trainer" approach for customer education, and various 1:many assets and programs.

Collaborate effectively with the Sales, Product, and Engineering teams to streamline customer experiences and product enhancements, particularly by identifying trends across customers.

Analyze customer feedback and engagement data, using insights to drive continuous improvement in our customer success methodologies.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of experience in a customer success or related role, adept at managing customer relationships across diverse, global organizations, with a preference for those experienced in technical enterprise products.

Are skilled in employing a consultative approach, with a proven ability to quickly understand and address diverse customer needs.

Bring a proven track record of delivering clear, measurable outcomes for customers.

Exhibit exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, capable of engaging effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.

Demonstrate a strong ability to identify trends and implement data-driven strategies for customer engagement and retention.

Are enthusiastic about innovating in the customer success space, particularly in applying scalable strategies.

Possess a collaborative and adaptive mindset, able to work seamlessly with various teams and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Are personally dedicated to the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $240,000 USD