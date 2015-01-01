About the Team
Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.
About The Role
OpenAI is excited to welcome a Customer Success Manager, Scale to our team, focusing on leveraging a pool model to maximize our reach and impact with ChatGPT business products. This role is designed for those who thrive in a fast-paced environment and are passionate about pioneering scalable, consultative customer success strategies in the AI sector. You will play a vital role in driving customer engagement, retention, and satisfaction across a broad range of accounts. This position reports to the Head of Success and is based in our San Francisco HQ. Relocation support is available.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.