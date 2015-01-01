Commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion

We believe the development of general-purpose artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity must be carried out with a knowledge of and respect for the different perspectives and experiences that represent the full spectrum of humanity.

Our investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion is ongoing, executed through a wide range of initiatives, owned by everyone across the company, and championed and supported by leadership. We take this work seriously and are committed to continuously improving our work in creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.

In addition to our dedication to creating an inclusive organization on the human level, OpenAI actively pursues technical work that is aimed at improving our understanding of, and ability to mitigate, harmful biases learned by AI systems, and supports conferences and groups involved in such work in the larger AI community.