About the Team

The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to detect and disrupt abuse in AI rapidly and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.

About the Role

As the Investigations Manager, you will ensure that our Investigations team continues to conduct high-quality investigations while scaling its impact and addressing new abuse domains.

We seek a seasoned leader who thrives in environments with a high operational tempo and a user safety mission. You will also have extensive experience leading mid-sized teams investigating online abuse and a track record of building relationships with senior internal stakeholders and the broader AI, trust, and safety communities. This role reports to our Head of Intelligence and Investigations.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Manage the expansion of high-priority abuse leads discovered off-platform, ensuring a comprehensive and timely response to emerging threats and risks.

Oversee automated monitoring of internal classifiers for anomalies and collaborate with the Collections and Analysis teams to develop insightful reports for cross-functional teams and OpenAI leadership.

Manage long-term investigations into complex new abuse areas, employing advanced investigative techniques to inform policy, enforcement, and business decisions.

Establish clear and efficient escalation protocols, prioritize critical issues, and effectively delegate tasks to resolve urgent matters swiftly.

Collaborate closely with technical teams to integrate innovative technologies and tools, streamline processes, and amplify the reach and effectiveness of investigative efforts.

Represent the team and its findings to external industry, government, and academia audiences.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Strong technical competence in related areas (e.g. security engineering, data science).

Experience with generative AI abuse and applying LLMs to investigatory workflows.

Have a security clearance e.g. TS/SCI

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$320K – $425K USD