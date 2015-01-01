About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires real world deployment and iteratively updating based on what we learn.

The Intelligence and Investigations team supports this by identifying and investigating misuses of our products – especially new types of abuse. This enables our partner teams to develop data-backed product policies and build scaled safety mitigations. Precisely understanding abuse allows us to safely enable users to build useful things with our products.

About the Role

As a technical investigator on the Intelligence and Investigations team, you will be responsible for detecting malicious uses of our platform (such as influence operations) on our platform and disrupting their activities. This will require expert understanding of our products and data, and experience investigating threat actors or influence operations. You will also respond to critical incidents, especially those that are not caught by our existing safety systems.

This role is based in our San Francisco office and includes participation in an on-call rotation that may involve resolving urgent incidents outside of normal work hours. Some investigations may involve sensitive content, including sexual, violent, or otherwise-disturbing material.

In this role, you will:

Develop abuse signals and tracking strategies to proactively detect bad actors on our platform

Investigate incidents and disrupt abusive operations in partnership with our policy, legal, and security teams

Develop a categorical understanding of our products and data, and work with engineering teams to improve our data and tooling

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 4 years of experience with technical analysis or investigations, especially in SQL and Python

Have at least 2 years of experience tracking threat actors or influence operations

Have at least 2 years of experience developing innovative detection solutions and conducting open-ended research to solve real-world problems

Have experience with basic data engineering, such as building core tables or writing data pipelines (not expected to build infrastructure or write production code)

Have experience scaling and automating processes, especially with language models

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$220K – $425K USD