Careers

Full Stack Software Engineer, Applied Research

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Partnership Research

About the Team

The Applied Research team is an innovative and dynamic group, uniquely positioned at the intersection of cutting-edge research and real-world customer applications. Our goal is to better understand the potential and limitations of AI technology today, through working on real world problems. As a member of this team, you’ll not only define the future of AI technology but also actively working to turn these visions into tangible, life-changing solutions.

We are looking to hire exceptional software and research engineers to collaborate with nonprofit and government customers, bringing the power of our AI solutions to the most pressing challenges at global scale. You’ll have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects, make a lasting impact, and contribute to a better future for all.

 In this role, you will:

  • Lead technical efforts in the integration of OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology into strategic government and non-profit initiatives
  • Design and develop novel, scaleable solutions for socially beneficial use cases
  • Contribute towards research efforts that improve model capability
  • Showcase the potential of our APIs by crafting custom fullstack product demos and prototypes that highlight their capabilities
  • Collaborate closely with other research teams, Global Affairs, and GTM on cross-functional projects
  • Act as the technical authority for external technical and non-technical audiences
  • Build strong relationships with external partners, translating their objectives and requirements into effective solutions

You might thrive in this role if you: 

  • Have 5+ years of relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies
  • Demonstrate proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies
  • Are proficient with some backend language (we use Python)
  • Exhibit strong people and presentation skills
  • Have prior experience ML/AI (preferred but not required)
  • Thrive in dynamic environments, juggling multiple projects and navigating ambiguity with ease
  • Possess a track record of rapidly prototyping ideas and bringing them to life
  • Are driven by the mission of bringing practical AI technologies to a wider audience and socially beneficial use cases 

 

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 50% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$245,000$310,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

