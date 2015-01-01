About The Team

Our Customer Success team at OpenAI is dedicated to partnering with our customers and their people to embrace AI through the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises. We see every interaction is an opportunity to inspire and accelerate a company or a person on their AI journey.



About The Role

We are looking for a Majors Customer Success Manager to collaborate directly with our largest ChatGPT Enterprise customer(s). You are crucial to the success of our largest customer(s) and will be instrumental in driving adoption and value of this product, ultimately responsible for understanding our customer’s needs and delivering an excellent experience. You will collaborate closely with the Sales, Product, Marketing, Partnerships, and Engineering teams.

The ideal candidate for this role will have a successful track record of managing and growing Fortune 500 customers, delivering strategic advice, and driving customer success. You must understand the motivation, business drivers, strategic goals and desired business outcomes for your portfolio of large enterprise customers (typically 1-3). You will lead a cross-functional partnership across your named customer(s) and identify new ways our platform can differentiate them in the market.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ or remote in NYC. We offer relocation support to new employees.



In This Role, You Will

Work with Fortune 500 organizations to bring ChatGPT Enterprise to the biggest global organizations

Strategize and execute initiatives to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Implement and run user training and enablement sessions to enable scale across multiple regions and lines of business.

Develop and nurture strong customer relationships to understand their business goals and needs.

Own the relationship with Product for these largest customers who are pushing the product’s boundaries.

Create and implement customer success plans that outline goals, potential challenges, KPIs, and timelines.

Work with our Partnerships team on our partner strategy and model with third parties and system integrators

Be an AI thought leader with customers and share and scale those insights and frameworks to the CS team.

Gather and relay customer feedback to internal stakeholders, and identify themes across customers to incorporate into product planning.

Collaborate closely with the Sales team to ensure seamless handoff between pre- and post-sale.

Anticipate at-risk renewals or user churn and collaborate with the relevant internal teams to devise corrective action plans.

Foster customer advocacy and facilitate customer testimonials and case studies.

You Might Thrive In This Role If You

Have 8+ years of experience in a customer success (or similar) role, preferably working with a technical enterprise product.

Native-level Japanese language proficiency.

Have 5+ years managing relationships with large, global, and complex organizations.

Experience working with global 1000 Enterprise customers with multiple stakeholders, and managing success programs as the key advisor to global as well as regional customer organizations.

Highly skilled at building deep and broad relationships across a complex, matrixed organization.

Have experience being a thought leader with your customer base.

Possess exceptional presentation and communication skills, particularly when engaging with executives and leaders.

Can proactively identify pain points in the product and with our customers.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, have strong problem-solving skills, are adept at frequent context switching, effectively manage working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Are personally committed to fostering the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

