About the Team

The Applied AI team safely brings OpenAI's advanced technology to the world. We released the GPT-3 API, Codex (which powers GitHub Copilot), and DALL-E. More is coming very soon.

We empower developers with APIs offering state-of-the-art AI capabilities, which power product features that were never before possible. We also build AI-driven consumer applications.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

At OpenAI, we're dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, and we know that creating a secure and reliable platform is vital to our mission. That's why we're seeking a software engineer to help us build out our trust and safety capabilities.

In this role, you'll work with our entire engineering team to design and implement systems that detect and prevent abuse, promote user safety, and reduce risk across our platform. You'll be at the forefront of our efforts to ensure that the immense potential of AI is harnessed in a responsible and sustainable manner.

In this role, you will:

Architect, build, and maintain anti-abuse and content moderation infrastructure designed to protect us and end users from unwanted behavior.

Work closely with our other engineers and researchers to utilize both industry standard and novel AI techniques to combat abuse and toxic content.

Assist with response to active incidents on the platform and build new tooling and infrastructure that address the fundamental problems.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 3 years of professional software engineering experience.

Have experience setting up and maintaining production backend services and data pipelines.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Are self-directed and enjoy figuring out the best way to solve a particular problem

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Care about AI Safety in production environments and have the expertise to build software systems that defend against abuse.

Build tools to accelerate your own workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions would not do.

Our tech stack

Our infrastructure is built on Terraform, Kubernetes, Azure, Python, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy