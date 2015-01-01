About the Team

We bring OpenAI's technology to the world through products like ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

As OpenAI scales, we’re looking for experienced, problem-solving engineers to build new products and scale our systems. Our success depends on our ability to quickly iterate on products while also ensuring that they are performant and reliable.

You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind.

In this role, you will:

Design and build the development and production platforms that power ChatGPT, enabling reliability and security at scale

Partner with researchers, engineers, product managers, and designers to bring new features and research capabilities to the world

Accelerate engineering productivity by empowering your fellow engineers with excellent tooling and systems

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have meaningful experience with building (and rebuilding) production systems to deliver new product capabilities and to handle increasing scale

Care deeply about the end user experience and take pride in building products to solve customer needs

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Build tools to accelerate your own (and your teammates’) workflows, but only when off-the-shelf solutions won’t do

Have been a startup founder or an early-stage engineer

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000- $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy