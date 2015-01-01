About the Team

The Safety Systems team is responsible for various safety work to ensure our best models can be safely deployed to the real world to benefit the society. The work encompasses a wide range of research and engineering projects from detection to model training to model evaluation and red-teaming, aiming to reduce unwanted use cases and ensure model behavior within our safety standard and legal compliance. The Safety Systems team is at the forefront of OpenAI's mission to build and deploy safe AGI, driving our commitment to AI safety and fostering a culture of trust and transparency.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

To help API users monitor and prevent unwanted use cases, we developed the moderation endpoint, a tool for checking whether content complies with OpenAI's content policy. Developers can thus identify content that our content policy prohibits and take actions (e.g. block it). We seek a Machine Learning Engineer to help design and build a robust pipeline for data management, model training and deployment to enable a consistent improvement on the Moderation model.

In this role, you will:

Design, develop and maintain a robust and scalable data management pipeline and set up standards for versioning and data quality control. The pipeline should be able to handle data relabeling requests due to content policy changes.

Build a pipeline for automated model training, evaluation and deployment, including active learning process, routines for calibration and validation data refresh etc.

Work closely with stakeholders from product, engineering, content policy on a long-term improvement over the moderation models, for both external release and internal use cases across a variety of projects on model safety.

Research on the latest techniques and methods in deep learning and natural language processing to improve the moderation model across a collection of unwanted content categories.

Experiment on data augmentation and data generation methods to enhance the diversity and quality of training data.

Experiment and design an effective red-teaming pipeline to examine the robustness of the model and identify areas for future improvement.

Conduct open-ended research to improve the quality of collected data, including but not limited to, semi-supervised learning and human-in-the-loop machine learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are excited about OpenAI’s mission of building safe, universally beneficial AGI and are aligned with OpenAI’s charter

Possess 5+ years of research engineering experience and proficiency in Python or similar languages.

Thrive in environments involving large-scale AI systems and multimodal datasets (a plus).

Exhibit proficiency in the field of AI safety, focusing on topics like RLHF, adversarial training, robustness, fairness & biases, which is extremely advantageous.

Show enthusiasm for AI safety and dedication to enhancing the safety of cutting-edge AI models for real-world use.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $200,000 — $370,000 USD