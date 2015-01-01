Skip to main content
Analytics Engineer, Finance

San Francisco, California, United States — Finance

About the Team

The Finance Data team sits within the Finance Org and is responsible for building internal data products that scale analytics across business teams and drive efficiencies in our day-to-day operations. This team is the subject matter expert in all financial and transactional data that supports our revenue accounting, infrastructure cost accounting, financial reporting and strategic finance workstreams.

About the Role

As an Analytics Engineer, you will be an early member of the Finance Data team building the foundation to scale analytics across our business functions and impart the best data practices for a rapidly maturing organization. You will work collaboratively with key stakeholders in Finance and other business teams to understand their pain points and take the lead in proposing viable, future-proof solutions to resolve them. You will also autonomously lead your own projects to elevate metrics reporting at OpenAI and help steer business teams to make data-driven decisions. Over time, you will have the growth opportunity to call a functional domain your own and be responsible for maintaining a service end-to-end.

We are primarily looking for folks who have a proven track record of owning the entire data stack at high transaction volume companies, serving primary stakeholders such as Strategic Finance or Revenue Operations.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Understand the data needs of Finance teams, including Revenue, Infrastructure, Strategic Finance and Corporate Accounting, and translate that scope into technical requirements
  • Support the development of data products and tools to facilitate self-service and enable analytics to scale across the company
  • Lead dimensional design - define, own, and maintain business facing data marts
  • Be a cross-functional champion at upholding high data integrity standards and SLAs for timely delivery of data
  • Democratize Company Core Metrics across the company and report on it when needed 
  • Build insightful and reliable dashboards to track Company performance against budget
  • Contribute to the future roadmap of business teams from a data systems perspective
  • Grow to be an expert in Finance Data and OpenAI’s data architecture

You might thrive in this role if you have: 

  • 5+ years of experience as an Analytics Engineer or in a similar role (Data Analyst or Data Engineer) with proven track record in shipping canonical datasets
  • Empathy towards business stakeholders and understanding their day-to-day pain points
  • Strong proficiency in SQL for data manipulation, comfortable in at least one functional/OOP language such as Python or R
  • Familiar with managing distributed data stores (e.g S3, Trino, Hive, Spark), and experienced in building multi-step ETL jobs coupled with orchestrating workflows (e.g Airflow, Dagster)
  • Experienced in writing unit tests to validate data products and version control (e.g GitHub, Stash)
  • Expert at creating compelling data visualizations with dashboarding tools (e.g Tableau, Looker or similar)
  • Excellent communication skills and can present data-driven narratives in both verbal and written form
  • Comfortable with solving for ambiguous problem statements in an early stage environment

You could be an especially great fit if you have:

  • Prior role being embedded within FP&A or Go-To-Market teams, serving primary stakeholders such as Strategic Finance or Revenue Operations
  • Experience writing in Scala
  • Good understanding of Spark and ability to write, debug and optimize Spark jobs

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 50% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$190,000$190,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

