About the Team
The Finance Data team sits within the Finance Org and is responsible for building internal data products that scale analytics across business teams and drive efficiencies in our day-to-day operations. This team is the subject matter expert in all financial and transactional data that supports our revenue accounting, infrastructure cost accounting, financial reporting and strategic finance workstreams.
About the Role
As an Analytics Engineer, you will be an early member of the Finance Data team building the foundation to scale analytics across our business functions and impart the best data practices for a rapidly maturing organization. You will work collaboratively with key stakeholders in Finance and other business teams to understand their pain points and take the lead in proposing viable, future-proof solutions to resolve them. You will also autonomously lead your own projects to elevate metrics reporting at OpenAI and help steer business teams to make data-driven decisions. Over time, you will have the growth opportunity to call a functional domain your own and be responsible for maintaining a service end-to-end.
We are primarily looking for folks who have a proven track record of owning the entire data stack at high transaction volume companies, serving primary stakeholders such as Strategic Finance or Revenue Operations.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
You could be an especially great fit if you have:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
