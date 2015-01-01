About the Team

The Finance Data team sits within the Finance Org and is responsible for building internal data products that scale analytics across business teams and drive efficiencies in our day-to-day operations. This team is the subject matter expert in all financial and transactional data that supports our revenue accounting, infrastructure cost accounting, financial reporting and strategic finance workstreams.

About the Role

As an Analytics Engineer, you will be an early member of the Finance Data team building the foundation to scale analytics across our business functions and impart the best data practices for a rapidly maturing organization. You will work collaboratively with key stakeholders in Finance and other business teams to understand their pain points and take the lead in proposing viable, future-proof solutions to resolve them. You will also autonomously lead your own projects to elevate metrics reporting at OpenAI and help steer business teams to make data-driven decisions. Over time, you will have the growth opportunity to call a functional domain your own and be responsible for maintaining a service end-to-end.

We are primarily looking for folks who have a proven track record of owning the entire data stack at high transaction volume companies, serving primary stakeholders such as Strategic Finance or Revenue Operations.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Understand the data needs of Finance teams, including Revenue, Infrastructure, Strategic Finance and Corporate Accounting, and translate that scope into technical requirements

Support the development of data products and tools to facilitate self-service and enable analytics to scale across the company

Lead dimensional design - define, own, and maintain business facing data marts

Be a cross-functional champion at upholding high data integrity standards and SLAs for timely delivery of data

Democratize Company Core Metrics across the company and report on it when needed

Build insightful and reliable dashboards to track Company performance against budget

Contribute to the future roadmap of business teams from a data systems perspective

Grow to be an expert in Finance Data and OpenAI’s data architecture

You might thrive in this role if you have:

5+ years of experience as an Analytics Engineer or in a similar role (Data Analyst or Data Engineer) with proven track record in shipping canonical datasets

Empathy towards business stakeholders and understanding their day-to-day pain points

Strong proficiency in SQL for data manipulation, comfortable in at least one functional/OOP language such as Python or R

Familiar with managing distributed data stores (e.g S3, Trino, Hive, Spark), and experienced in building multi-step ETL jobs coupled with orchestrating workflows (e.g Airflow, Dagster)

Experienced in writing unit tests to validate data products and version control (e.g GitHub, Stash)

Expert at creating compelling data visualizations with dashboarding tools (e.g Tableau, Looker or similar)

Excellent communication skills and can present data-driven narratives in both verbal and written form

Comfortable with solving for ambiguous problem statements in an early stage environment

You could be an especially great fit if you have:

Prior role being embedded within FP&A or Go-To-Market teams, serving primary stakeholders such as Strategic Finance or Revenue Operations

Experience writing in Scala

Good understanding of Spark and ability to write, debug and optimize Spark jobs

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $190,000 USD