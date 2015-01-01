Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement workplace operations programs

Establish and manage a food program for the office

Build and maintain relationships with our landlord and other key stakeholders

Manage Health and Safety in our Dublin office (working with our external consultants)

Be responsible for onboarding new joiners to the Dublin office, working closely with HR & IT teams

Manage our workplace vendors

Coordinate office maintenance, supplies and equipment to support day to day operations

Plan and execute internal events and activities to foster a positive and collaborative workplace culture and exceptional employee experience

Support our comms and events team with external events in EMEA

Manage office budgets and expenses, ensuring cost-effective operations

Work closely with the global workplace team to align office operations with company-wide standards and practices

Partner closely with IT, corporate Security and HR teams

You might thrive in this role if these describe your qualifications:

Proven experience as an Office Manager or similar role, preferably in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with the ability to prioritize effectively.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Knowledge of Health & Safety requirements

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google workspace an advantage

Experience with ticketing systems, visitor management and space planning software similar workplace tools an advantage

Experience in managing budgets, expenses and procurement workflows #LI-AO1

About OpenAI

