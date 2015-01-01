San Francisco, California, United States — Alignment
About the Team
OpenAI’s Superalignment Team is working on technical approaches to ensure that superintelligence–an AI system vastly smarter than humans–follows human intent.
Through scientific experimentation, we explore the scalability of alignment techniques and identify potential breaking points. Our approach to alignment research includes a range of different projects; some of these will help us improve the alignment of our models and others will allow us to validate how aligned our models actually are:
We want to figure out how to spend vast amounts of compute to solve this problem, in particular by automating alignment research itself.
About the Role
As a Research Scientist here, you will develop innovative machine learning techniques and advance the research agenda of the Superalignment team, while also collaborating with peers across the organization. We are looking for people who want to discover simple, generalizable ideas that work well even at large scale, and form part of a broader research vision that unifies the entire company.
We are seeking Research Scientists to help design and implement experiments for alignment research. Responsibilities may include:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $450,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits:
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.