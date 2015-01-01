About the Team

The Success team is responsible for the customer experience on both the OpenAI API platform as well as ChatGPT Enterprise, ensuring developers and enterprises maximize benefit, value, and adoption from our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a founding Sales Engineer to collaborate directly with our first ChatGPT Enterprise customers. You are crucial to the success of these early adopters and will be instrumental in bringing this new product to market, ultimately responsible for understanding and responding to our customer’s pre-sales needs, accelerating the time to sign and onboard new customers, and scaling the function long-term. You will collaborate closely with the Sales, GRC, and Product teams, and will report to the Head of Success.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation support to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Deliver an exceptional pre-sales customer experience.

Provide technical expertise in the pre-sales process, outlining the value proposition, clarifying technical requirements, and answering product-related questions.

Demonstrate how ChatGPT Enterprise can provide solutions to customers’ business needs and deliver value, including (but not limited to) demos, use case scoping, and proof of concepts.

Serve as the first line of defense for security and compliance questions, explaining standardized collateral, guiding customers toward relevant resources (e.g. trust portal), and escalating complex requirements to the appropriate teams.

Create and maintain documentation, guides, and FAQs related to common questions and requirements discovered during the pre-sales process.

Develop and nurture strong customer relationships during the evaluation and purchasing process.

Foster customer advocacy and represent the voice of the customer with internal teams, gathering and relaying customer feedback and identifying themes across customers to incorporate into product planning.

Collaborate closely with the Sales and GRC teams to ensure a seamless pre-sales experience.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of experience in a Sales Engineer (or similar) role, managing relationships with large, global, and complex organizations, preferably working with a technical enterprise product.

Have a solid track record of delivering and scaling an exceptional pre-sales customer experience.

Have experience providing higher level security and compliance support as well as a thorough understanding and knowledge of IT security principles and customer requirements for similar technical B2B SaaS products.

Possess exceptional presentation and communication skills, particularly when engaging with executives and leaders.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, have strong problem-solving skills, are adept at frequent context switching, effectively manage working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Are personally committed to fostering the safe and ethical evolution of AI.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $235,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy