About the Team
OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI’s Revenue team works cross-functionally to grow and evolve the Company’s commercial offerings. This team oversees billing operations, deal desk, revenue systems and revenue close, in ensuring the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations.
About the Role
We are looking for a Senior Manager, Revenue Systems to lead a team that supports the order-to-cash systems and cycles. You will work closely with leaders across OpenAI’s Applied, GTM, and operational teams to launch products and shape the vision of OTC systems. This role will help us evolve OpenAI’s growing commercial stack and ensure we are integrating systems and operations with upstream and downstream processes seamlessly.
You will report to the Head of Revenue Accounting and Operations, and be a key player in shaping our revenue systems and contributing to a world class finance team.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA, using a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is offered to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of:
You might thrive in this role if:
#LI-OC1
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.