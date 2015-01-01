Skip to main content
Senior Manager, Revenue Systems

San Francisco, California, United States — Finance

About the Team

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. OpenAI’s Revenue team works cross-functionally to grow and evolve the Company’s commercial offerings. This team oversees billing operations, deal desk, revenue systems and revenue close, in ensuring the organization’s revenue processes are efficient, accurate, and compliant with relevant laws and regulations. 

About the Role

We are looking for a Senior Manager, Revenue Systems to lead a team that supports the order-to-cash systems and cycles. You will work closely with leaders across OpenAI’s Applied, GTM, and operational teams to launch products and shape the vision of OTC systems. This role will help us evolve OpenAI’s growing commercial stack and ensure we are integrating systems and operations with upstream and downstream processes seamlessly. 

You will report to the Head of Revenue Accounting and Operations, and be a key player in shaping our revenue systems and contributing to a world class finance team. 

This role is based in San Francisco, CA, using a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is offered to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Administer, design, and scale the OTC tech stack for all commercial products (API and ChatGPT)
  • Partner closely with Applied, Go-to-Market, and Accounting teams to build and iterate on Revenue System architecture for new products, including business process design, implementation, and post go-live support
  • Build Revenue Systems roadmap in alignment with business initiatives and needs
  • Maintain expert knowledge of OTC domains—including usage-based metering and subscription-based billing— and provide impactful recommendations to internal and external stakeholders
  • Design controls related to system implementation and enhancements to ensure data integrity and compliance with Industry standards

We’re looking for a blend of:

  • 10+ years of progressive experience in managing and administering OTC/CPQ applications
  • 3+ years of managerial experience
  • Experience and strong understanding of Salesforce, Stripe, and billing system APIs
  • Hands-on experience in leading full-scale implementation, including vendor selection, requirements, architectural design, user acceptance testing, and rollout
  • Domain expertise in the customer and transaction lifecycle from new product through revenue recognition
  • Strong project management skills 
  • Proficient in SQL and data analysis tools. Python skills a plus
  • Exemplary interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

You might thrive in this role if: 

  • You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.
  • You’re excited about new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Novel issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you.
  • You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.
  • You’re a world-class leader. You mentor those around you, help set agendas, and unblock company-wide issues. You identify opportunities for cross-functional projects and emphatically step in to lead them. Your commitment to quality is unwavering and you coach the work of those around you to join you at this elevated level.
  • You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.
  • You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$240,000$240,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

