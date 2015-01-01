About OpenAI

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via ChatGPT and the OpenAI API . These product surfaces provide users access to the latest cutting edge AI models across different modalities such as GPT-4, DALL-E 3, GPT-V and Whisper.

About the Team

The Strategic Finance team provides financial insights and guidance to support the organization's long-term goals and strategies. We partner across the business to allocate and deploy our resources for the highest impact outcomes.

About the Role

We are hiring a Strategic Finance, GTM Lead to partner with our B2B sales leadership, shape and drive our company's financial strategy in alignment with our go-to-market initiatives.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Serve as a strategic finance partner to our B2B sales leadership and the Chief Operating Officer, aligning financial and business strategies to drive growth and profitability

Manage the development of sales targets and forecasts, ensuring they are ambitious but achievable, and aligned with the company's financial goals

Collaborate closely with RevOps to design and implement incentive-based sales compensation plans, and provide actionable financial insights and recommendations

Establish and manage key productivity and efficiency metrics across all products and channels, and regularly monitor, analyze, and report on these metrics to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence

Stay abreast of market trends and competitive dynamics to inform financial strategies and GTM plans; leverage insights to identify opportunities and challenges

Build and develop a team of finance professionals, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement

Create high-quality Exec and Board-facing presentations

Working closely with our Accounting and FP&A teams to build and evolve our financial forecasting and reporting processes

You might thrive in this role if you have:

8+ total years of progressive experience in finance, strategic consulting and Private Equity investing experience strongly preferred

4+ years in relevant GTM finance roles in the CFO org, and ideally 2+ years in GTM finance leadership roles

A passion for helping build world-class sales teams

A strong ability to critically evaluate opportunities and risks in GTM financial plans, across revenue and spend

Expert modeling skills with best-in-class attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy

Exemplary ability to distill complex financial information into actionable insights for leadership

Excellent communication skills and “story telling” ability when presenting data insights

Strong enthusiasm about technology and artificial intelligence

Familiarity with Salesforce

Annual Salary Range

$265K – $325K • Offers Equity USD